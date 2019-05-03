Volvik Vivid XT, Phillis Meti and Tim Burke Dominate at Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun World Long Drive

Volvik a rapidly-growing, premium high-performance golf ball company, was fully on display at the Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun, the opening televised event of the 2019 World Long Drive season. Volvik World Long Drive Hitters Phillis Meti, of Auckland, New Zealand, setting a new world record, and Tim Burke, of Orlando, Fla., won their respective divisions outside Phoenix, Ariz., using the Volvik Vivid XT, the official ball of the World Long Drive.

“Phillis Meti and Tim Burke excelled in a dramatic way at the Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun,” said Don Shin, president of Volvik USA. “We extend our congratulations and gratitude to these incredibly talented athletes.”

Meti set a new world distance record for women, using her Tour Edge EXS Driver crushed a 413-yard drive, surpassing her previous record of 406 yards. Tim Burke won with a 474-yard drive, beating fellow Volvik World Long Drive Hitter Kyle Berkshire by 10 yards.

The Volvik VIVID XT, the official golf ball of the World Long Drive, delivers explosive power and distance. The four-piece high performance ball features five color options that enhances focus. Its unique SF matte coating provides superior consistency and penetrating trajectory.

