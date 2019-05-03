The often overlooked connection between you and your golf club! The GRIP!!!

I have always been a Justin Rose fan and now we have something in common. We both play the Lamkin Sonar Grips. …….and for my new Tour Edge EXS Irons my good friend Don Hazel from Golf Trends the canadian distributor of both Tour Edge and lamkin suggested that I might want to try the slightly larger Mid Sized grip……and I am glad he did!

Lamkin Grips, the innovation leader in golf grip manufacturing, has announced the introduction of two new models in its hugely popular SONAR line. The new SONAR TOUR and SONAR WRAP grips add distinctive options to the unmistakable feel and all-weather performance of the SONAR grip family that was a runaway success for Lamkin in 2018.

Both additions to the SONAR line benefit from Lamkin’s proprietary FINGERPRINT Technology and GENISIS material. Lamkin’s proprietary FINGERPRINT technology distributes intricate and densely spaced patterns throughout the grip’s surface. These micro-textures deliver a smooth, comfortable surface feel along with a high level of grip traction for enhanced comfort, confidence and all-weather control. Lamkin’s patent-pending GENESIS material provides unrivaled grip comfort by combining a slightly softer feel than traditional rubber with durability that exceeds all comparable grip materials

Designed in collaboration with Lamkin’s Tour ambassador Justin Rose, SONAR TOUR features the omni-directional grip traction provided by FINGERPRINT Technology combined with a firmer durometer Lamkin GENESIS material for enhanced torsion control under the pressure of higher swing speeds. A unique finishing process preserves SONAR TOUR’s super-tacky surface feel, ensuring the Tour inspired design retains the line’s comfortable quality. A traditional taper shape delivers a conventional feel and in a final nod to its Tour inspiration the grip is fitted with a logo down design, often preferred by the best players in the world.

SONAR WRAP provides the super tacky feel and all-weather performance of SONAR in a new wrap style model. The SONAR WRAP grip benefits from Lamkin’s proprietary FINGERPRINT Technology and patent-pending GENESIS material to deliver a grip that has unprecedented levels of comfort and traction. To further enhance the simulated wrap feel, SONAR WRAP includes an ergonomic ‘Progressive Skive’, with fluctuating spiral dimensions based on grip size and is available in both Standard+ and Mid Size+ variations.

Lamkin CEO and President Bob Lamkin is thrilled with the response to the SONAR and excited to show off the line extension. He said, “The combination of GENESIS material and FINGERPRINT Technology in the SONAR grip delivers an ideal feel for such a wide audience of players. The two additions to the line add variations for golfers who have specific preferences in their grip style. I’m very excited about the success of the SONAR line and look forward to sharing the incredible feel of the new grips with golfers worldwide.”

SONAR TOUR available in Standard size

SONAR WRAP available in Standard+ and Mid Size+

Both lines are available at select golf retailers and and at www.Lamkingrips.com.

ABOUT LAMKIN GRIPS

Lamkin Grips’ golf heritage dates back to 1925 when founder Elver B. Lamkin began manufacturing golf’s first leather grips. Today, the family-owned business delivers the industry’s widest assortment of performance-enhancing golf grips that continue to earn loyal customers worldwide. Through their ongoing dedication to unequaled product quality and service support, Lamkin Grips is passionately committed to connecting golfers to a more confident, consistent and enjoyable game.

May 2019