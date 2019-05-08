By: Tim Baines

As the snow mercifully disappeared, as a relentless winter turned to spring and long hours of darkness turned to longer days and sunshine, go-time for many golfers has finally arrived.

Now, with Mother Nature doing her part, it’s all about finding the right equipment … and the right clothing. It’s about feeling good head to toe. And adidas, with both technology and a flair for fashion, is pushing itself into the spotlight.

“Around The Masters, we came out with our campaign, Here to Create,” said Casey David Lennon, brand activation manager for adidas Golf Canada. “What it means is to be a creator – really being you and having your own flair and style is big.

“We want people to be comfortable whether they’re wearing a tucked-in shirt or untucked, whether they’re wearing green, blue or yellow. We want a creator mentality brought to the golf game. I see golf as the ultimate creator sport. You have 14 clubs in your bag, you have 18 holes that are different at every course you go to. You have to create your shot. That creating all begins in your closet, what am I going to wear today? When you get to the course, you have your own flair and style.”

If you’re looking for a golf clothing company that finds a balance between comfort and functionality – producing jackets, shirts, pants, hats and shoes you can wear on and off the course – adidas continues to do a great job of checking all the boxes.

“We want everyone to feel like they’re welcome on the golf course,” said Lennon. “No two people are the same. We want to make sure those people that pick up our garment have a smile on their face and that they can wear it on the course, on the range, out for dinner and to work. It’s beyond 18 and that’s the fun aspect about it. We have three beautiful silos and each one complements a different person or a different game.”

Adidas released its third collection of the season in early May. With climacool, climachill and Ultimate365 polos integrated into the collection, adidas will be front and centre at the PGA Championship May 16-19 at Bethpage Black and into the U.S. Open June 13-16 at Pebble Beach.

In March, adidas Golf announced the availability of the Ultimate365 polo with climacool, the brand’s patented cooling technology to keep players comfortable and dry in the hottest of temperatures. The addition of climacool to the Ultimate365 polo line is available in both men’s and women’s styles and features a long-sleeve option.

For this new Ultimate365 polo, climacool is targeted where golfers need it the most, primarily in the side panels where the arms are doing most of the work throughout the swing. As players start to heat up throughout their rounds, they’ll automatically feel the zonal cooling features in these areas to keep them cool and comfortable, all while wicking away moisture to keep them swinging smoothly. These areas of zonal cooling are made of mesh materials and are distinctive in design; providing a unique and athletic look to the overall style and aesthetic of the garment.

Adidas has created a highly breathable, stretchy, and lightweight fabric while still providing ultimate sun protection, something golfers shouldn’t lose sight of.

“I think a big thing going forward, something we’ve seen a push really especially from the LPGA side, is focusing on UPF, layering and sun protection,” said Lennon. “We all understand what goes along with being in the sun too much. We want golfers to make sure they have UPF 50-plus sun protection, but we don’t want them to suffer in those hot temperatures. With the 365 polo and all the stretch and climacool technology that’s built into it now, having those long sleeves doesn’t make you feel any different than wearing a short sleeve.

“There’s a stigma – if I wear long sleeves in the middle of summer, I’m going to feel like a bag of dirt … I’m going to be sweating, I’m going to be uncomfortable. No. Give it a try.”

Finding a pair of shoes to go with the golf “uniform” is important, too. With innovations like X-Traxion and Boost on its shoes, adidas has some terrific options.

“Build your foundation with a solid pair of shoes and work your way up from there,” said Lennon.

Adidas has launched the Tour360 XT and the Tour360 XT SL (the spikeless version). The X comes from the small X’s which populate the bottom of the shoe, helping keep the foot more stable during the swing motion. There’s also the Tour360 XT SL BOA, which allows for adjustability – quick tightening or loosening.

The shoes also have adidas’ potent Boost foam, adding to the comfort and helping absorb shock.

“You get a full blast of boost, it’s like walking on a cloud – the comfort is unbelievable, you get energy back,” said Lennon.

The company has some heavy-hitting golf ambassadors on board – the likes of Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Paula Creamer. What they’re wearing on the golf course during tournaments can go a long way in influencing others out in TVland.

“Those high-traffic tournaments with a lot of viewership are very important to us,” said Lennon. “People are taking into consideration what (our golfers are) wearing, what they have on top, what’s on their feet. My first experience with it was in 2017 after Sergio won the Masters, his gradient polo flew off the shelves. It was an eye-opening experience to see how much influence a great player has.”

May 2019