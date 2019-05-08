Alexa can you get my ball out of the water?

Golf BPM Swing Tempo Music App has launched a new skill on Amazon Alexa. Alexa users can simply say “Alexa, install Golf BPM” and after the install can say “Alex, Play Golf BPM”.

The initial release includes one trial song available so that golfers can hear and sample a full Golf BPM song. The song is at a mid-range BPM (beat per minute) of 144. The song also includes the voice over counting 1, 2, 3. Golfer can time their swing to the counts by starting their swing on the 1, starting their downswing on the 2 and making impact on the 3 count.

Golfers can get a full version of the App which is available in iTunes and Google Play. Within the App there are over 100 songs, four stations and four different swing speeds (BPM’s) to swing to. It offers a 7-day free trial on monthly and annual subscription or users can purchased as a lifetime membership.

About Golf BPM

Golf BPM Swing Tempo Music was created so a player of any skill level can develop the same even tempo by simply timing their swing to a library of percussive, original beats. Featuring original music from hip hop, to electronic, to rock and pop, each song contains subtly timed verbal queues so users know exactly where to hit their swing marks. On the course, at home, for a few minutes in your office, at the gym, you can use the app practically anywhere – all the time, visualizing the three critical timing points in the swing, and building them into muscle memory.

For More information https://www.golfbpm.com/

