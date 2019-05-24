And now even more bang for the buck for visitors.

A stay in the Algarve will stretch those holiday dollars further than anywhere else – on and off the golf course – according to the latest Post Office survey.

The Post Office Travel Money Holiday Costs Barometer 2019 assesses the cost of nine tourist essentials on their travels including: lunch and evening meals, drinks, sunscreen and insect repellent.

A selection of 20 of the most popular holiday regions were judged on their value to give holidaymakers a useful indication on how to stretch their dollars as far as possible.

And the Algarve is flying the flag as the least expensive in the entire Eurozone – with a price drop of 16.2% across the whole survey compared with 2018 figures.

The sun-drenched Portuguese golfing hotspot, with 43 fabulous courses along the coastline, continues to remain a popular destination, both for golfers and other travelers in general – and it’s easy to see why.

Among the headline figures to emerge from the survey, a three-course evening meal for two (including a bottle of house wine) will set you back just $35US, while a two-course lunch for two people (no drinks) costs a mere $17. Reassuringly, prices for liquid refreshments are especially reasonable with a bottle of local beer ($1.30) and a glass of wine ($2) ensuring visitors will never go thirsty on a trip to the Algarve.

Maria Manuel Delgado e Silva, Algarve tourism golf product manager, said: “We believe the Algarve has so many reasons for visiting us: the weather, the people, the beaches, the hotels and accommodation and of course, the golf.

“But it also exceptional value for money – and it’s fantastic to see us perform so well in the latest Post Office Travel Money Holiday Costs Barometer.

“We hope this will persuade even more worldwide travelers to consider paying us a visit in 2019.”

The Algarve, for many is considered Europe’s #1 Golf Destination

It’s hard to imagine the Algarve without thinking of golf, yet golf wasn’t born on this sunshine coastal area until 1966, when Henry Cotton first laid out the Championship course at Penina.

Fast-forward half a century and our alluring region has not only become one of Europe’s premier holiday spots, but also an award-winning golf destination.

With a staggering 43 nine or 18-hole layouts that can be played all-year-round, it’s no wonder the Algarve draws hundreds of thousands of golfers to its sun drenched fairways each year.

The Algarve is the southernmost region of mainland Portugal, and more than half of its courses decorate the 150-mile coastline, which also boasts spectacular beaches, picturesque rocky coves, quaint fishing villages and a rich cultural heritage.

Recently the Algarve has underlined its reputation as the leading European destination for golf travellers with a perfect 10 in Golf World’s newly-released Top 100 European Golf Resorts list.

In the latest edition, 10 venues are featured – making it the most popular golf region on the countdown – with resorts stretching the length of the Algarve’s 150-mile coastline.

From Quinta da Ria and Monte Rei in the east, San Lorenzo, Quinta do Lago, Vale do Lobo, Pestana Vila Sol, Pine Cliffs in the centre and western-based Amendoeira, Penina and Onyria Palmares are all included, which serves to emphasise the diversity and quality to be found all along the spectacular stretch of southern Portugal.

Aside from the resorts, the Algarve also boasts many outstanding stand-alone courses, including Dom Pedro Victoria in Vilamoura, which hosts the Portugal Masters event once again this week.

As an appetiser to the forthcoming Ryder Cup, there will be added interest with European team members Sergio Garcia and Thorbjorn Olesen both in the field as they warm up for the event in Paris. Vice-captain Padraig Harrrington – the 2016 champion at Victoria – is also in a star-studded line-up.

Maria Manuel Delgado e Silva, Algarve tourism golf product manager, said: “The Golf World Top 100 European Resorts is a valuable resource for choosing golf holidays and shows, once again, just how popular the Algarve is for all visiting golfers.

“It’s always a privilege for us to welcome our guests, whether they are regular visitors or coming to the Algarve for the first time. There are so many fantastic resorts to enjoy and it gives us all great pleasure to know that our region remains more popular than ever.”

The Algarve is the perfect destination golfers of all ages and abilities, with something to suit every taste and budget. Try it you will like it…I loved it!

www.visitgolfalgarve.com

May 2019