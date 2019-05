Designed by Graham Cooke & Associates and opened in 1992, the award winning Platinum rated golf course is playable for golfers at all levels, the course is designed in a resort style with a dynamic set of tees to meet the needs of any guest or member. With 12 lakes, views of the Beaufort mountain range & Comox glacier, and verdant fairways, this Par 72, 18-hole course offers a superb driving range with chipping & putting greens, and practice bunkers.

