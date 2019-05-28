EGCC Sea Course The Sea Course is a true championship golf course, spanning in excess of 6,500 metres (more than 7,000 yards). The course meanders its way through virgin forest all the way to the Baltic Sea coast and Jägala River. The rich natural landscape of forest pathways, ancient ice-age boulders, natural ponds, and sea views allowed the designer to create an unrivalled masterpiece in Eastern Europe – and a real challenge for all golfers. Locals say that when God created the coastal land of the Estonian Golf & Country Club, he must have intended it to be a golf course as it winds its way so harmoniously along the Baltic Coast and the Jägala River delta.

