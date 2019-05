Pearly white sand traps, natural stone outcroppings, and deep blue water features make this Nicklaus design course at Vidanta Riviera Maya a wonder to behold—and the devilishly clever design makes it a pleasure to play. Don’t be fooled by the expectation of a breezy Par 3, this course sets the wind against you and artfully deploys hazards that make for a challenging and exhilarating game.

