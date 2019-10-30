Golfasian recently named World’s Best Golf Tour Operator

How does a guy go from making computer chips in America to chipping on the greens of Asia with people who call on him to arrange their golfing excursions?

“You move to Bangkok and meet someone whose business is changing in a way that scares him,” said Mark Siegel. That’s how it went down for the 60-year-old New York native, at least.

The year was 2005, and Siegel had just moved to the Thai capital to retire.

Look at him now! Fast forward 2019…

Asia’s leading golf tour operator, Golfasian, is proving the best and can get even better as it bolsters a second consecutive quadruple success at the World Golf Awards with a host of new products and improvements.

The Thailand-based firm, a market leader in golf tourism since launching in 1997, walked away from the awards ceremony, which was held this week in Abu Dhabi, with five World Golf Awards.

In a mirror image of its showing at last year’s WGA — an event which is recognized as the most prestigious in the golf tourism industry — Golfasian earned top honours in some of Asia’s most competitive categories.

Winning more awards than any company, it was named the Best Inbound Tour Operator 2019 for Thailand and Vietnam, the sixth consecutive time it has earned those two titles. The operator also came up trumps as Indonesia’s Best Inbound Golf Tour Operator and Asia’s Best Golf Tour Operator for the second time.

And the coup de grace on a memorable night in the Middle East was delivered when Golfasian was named World’s Best Golf Tour Operator.

Siegel’s company, Golfasian, arranges trips all across Southeast Asia for about 18,000 golfers per year. Thailand, not surprisingly, is the biggest draw.

It’s the country Siegel knows best in that part of the world, and it is home to the highest concentration of international-standard golf courses in the region.

“Thailand’s got more than 270 courses, and around 60 of them — such as those that make up the exclusive ‘Golf in a Kingdom’ collection — are as good as any you’ll find in the US, Australia, or anywhere else,” Siegel said. “But places like Cambodia and Vietnam are becoming more and more popular as legends like Nicklaus, Norman and Faldo design courses there.”

“These awards speak volumes about what we are doing at Golfasian,” said Pascal Orczech, Golfasian Director of Business Development, who was at the event to collect the awards.

“Our assets include personalized customer service, multi-destination services and insider knowledge of golf travel in Asia. And it’s a source of immense pride for us to be honored consistently in such a fashion.”

With another haul of honors in its bag, you could forgive the team at Golfasian for pausing for a while to savor their successes so far.

A philosophy of self-improvement, though, is ingrained in the DNA of the firm. And this mantra of continual refinement in order to heighten guest experience can be witnessed via a raft of changes it has recently incorporated into the business.

These include extensive customer service improvements as well as expansion into exciting new destinations.

Its provision of a full range of services and access to exclusive benefits have long made Golfasian stand out from online tee-time brokers and other agencies.

And the firm’s commitment to optimal customer service has been enhanced by a 24/7 chat service on all its websites in addition to a round-the-clock helpline service for clients who are on the ground.

Such commitment to care comes along with other benefits including personalized travel consultation, preferred rates at hotels and golf courses, access to member-only golf courses and room upgrades when available and company owned vans/transfers.

Known for its ability to organize bucket-list golfing trips in Southeast Asia, the company has spread its wings to cover other thrilling golf markets.

This year it launched services to the paradise island of Sri Lanka, home to four beautiful 18-hole layouts as well as a plethora of attractions ranging from culinary highlights to ancient temples and sun-kissed beaches.

Golfasian now also has a presence in Japan, a boon for golf travelers unfamiliar with the treasures to be found in the Land of the Rising Sun: home to some of the region’s most spectacular championship tests.

“It has always been our goal to keep pushing forward with the business, to build on the success we’ve had so far,” continued Orczech.

“We aim to offer golfing tours that will live long in the memory even after the trip. That’s why we are delighted to offer these exciting new destinations and options to our loyal client base and improve our hotline and chat services to supply the ultimate in customer care.”

If Asia is on your mind? You might want to start you research here: www.golfasian.com

November 2019