Omni Barton Creek
After a few days in Texas, glaring in awe at everything Barton Creek has to offer, old Jed Clampett and the Beverly Hillibillies lyrics kept popping into my head!
You remember – the poor mountaineer who could barely keep his family fed. Then one day he was shootin’ at some food, and up through the ground came a bubblin’ crude.
Oil that is…black gold…Texas tea…
Too bad he didn’t play golf or he would have never loaded up his truck and moved to Californi.
Secluded in the rolling hill country, about 10 minutes north of Austin, is where you will find a large taste of Texas style hospitality. Lavish, some might say, and newly renovated to the tune of $150 million, the 4,000 acre Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa is the ultimate golfer retreat. Actually it is a retreat for any and all, but it does boast some of the best golf that the Lone Star State has to offer.
Four courses is what you will find at Barton Creek, two playing out of the main resort, Fazio Foothills and the Coore Crenshaw. The Fazio Canyon’s course is about two miles away and the Palmer Lakeside course, sits hilltop overlooking Lake Travis, is about 45 minutes away.
Gotta love those Texas trees…Most of us golfers are not big fans of trees, I don’t think I need to explain why. Early on in our first round on the Fazio Canyons course the red oaks and sycamore’s shaping holes caught my attention. Reminded me of the olive trees doing the same in Portugal and Spain.
Although we were so close to the “Live Music Capital of the World” – Austin, out on the course you would never know it! All was calm and quiet as we made our way down the rolling fairways. In the canyon as we were you could feel that you alone with Mother Nature but as you gazed up top you cannot help but notice the stately and grandiose estate homes. Being in the Texas Hill Country there were plenty of hills, dales and elevation changes. Uncle Jed there is money in them there hills!
You can’t help but notice Short Springs Branch with its striking limestone creek bed as it meanders throughout the course. Conditioning was immaculate, greens are large slick with fair undulations. Always ranked in the top courses in the State. A great collection of par 3’s, with two awesome finishing holes closing out both nines.
I was lucky enough to have been visiting the newly renovated Barton Creek during what was considered their soft opening. We were given the grand tour and I can safely say, you will want for nothing here! Accommodations are “sweet,” indoor and heated outdoor pools, hot tubs and of course the 13,000 sq. ft. Mokara Spa.
With the way to a man’s heart generally through his stomach I was in heaven. I think we had margaritas every day on this trip. I highly recommend Nopales next to the resort pool for one of those, we then moved on to Crenshaw’s Sport’s Bar for a few pints and some good old pub food.
Don’t miss breakfast at Texas Spice! An absolutely magnificent way to start your day. Renovations complete and ready for reopening we had an amazing sampling of the breakfast offerings – APPROVED! Bubbles and all!
Seven dining options in all will give you a true taste of Austin. Steak’s in Texas – right?? Bob’s Steak & Chop House is your spot here – martini and seared scallops to start with a bone in rib-eye and a nice Cab Sav to get you through the night!
Unfortunately we did not get to the Palmer Course but I never met one that I did not like.
The weather wasn’t the greatest for our day on the Coore Crenshaw course but that did not take away from the fact that the layout is as good as any that this dynamic duo of golf architecture has created, taking advantage of everything Mother Nature gave them to work with. You will find lush wide fairways, natural vegetation, some tree lined fairways and a variety of well contoured greens.
The course highlight is the 18th hole, an exciting climax that plays slightly uphill. Golfers must achieve approach shots across a running creek to land on a low-lying green, which is seemingly etched into the hillside.
Could we be saving the best for last? Recently named the #3 top course you can play in Texas by Golf Magazine, Fazio Foothills continues to impress golf experts and rack up prestigious awards. Foothills throws just about everything at you that you can imagine. Dramatic elevation changes, waterfalls, rock walls, a stream and ponds as you weave your way fairway to green.
So many great holes, par 5, 8th is a great risk reward hole, eagle putt here – missed – doesn’t happen often. Missed putts do, it is the putt for eagle that doesn’t happen often. The 9th is a most memorable par 3 with waterfalls and rock walls that make for a great photo op!
Both par 5’s on the back are superb. The 15th is another short-ish risk reward hole and again an eagle putt – same same – missed again! The 18th on the other hand is a big boy par 5 at 546 yards with your last shot up to a green that you only know is there because you can see the flag.
If Texas is on your mind for this fall, winter or spring you would be remiss if you did not consider Omni Barton Creek as your destination.
And here are a couple of sample packages that you can look into. Contact the resort to get a customized quote for your most ideal time of the year to be in the Texas Hill Country.
PGA Tour Golf Package
- Luxurious accommodations
- One round of golf at Coore Crenshaw or Palmer Lakeside for each registered guest per day*
- $75 resort credit
- PGA TOUR welcome amenity to include branded hat, golf balls and snack – Available exclusively to guests who book the PGA TOUR Golf Package
- A sleeve of custom-printed Titleist Pro V1 golf balls, the #1 ball in golf
- An official partner hat. The performance cap features an adjustable strap for fit and comfort.
- Chef-inspired and locally sourced Omni POW Trail Mix – providing the energy and power needed for that next long drive, birdie and personal best!
- Room upgrade**
- *Offer only valid at Coore Crenshaw Golf Course or Palmer Lakeside Golf Course
**Subject to availability
Unlimited Golf Package
- Luxurious resort accommodations
- Unlimited rounds of golf per day on any of our four championship golf courses, when available*
- Unlimited use of practice facilities and same-day replays
- Daily breakfast at our new Texas Spice restaurant
- Posted room rates are based on double occupancy. Single occupancy rates are also available at time of booking.
- Tee time and courses can be limited, please call in advance to check availability over the dates of your stay, (512) 329-4653
*Palmer Lakeside is 40 minutes off property; shuttle transportation is not included, but can be reserved for $80 round trip per van.
https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/austin-barton-creek
November 2019