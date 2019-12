Forest Hills Golf Club is designed by one of the best international golf course design firm “Hills&Forest International Golf Course Architects” (USA), by architects Steve Forrest and Arthur Hills.

This unique 18-hole championship golf course was integrated into the hilly area of Dmitrovsky district in the Moscow Region. Beautiful views of the Russian forest changes to wide drops and fantastic lakes from one hole to another.

http://eng.forestgolf.ru/

December 2019