Tim Baines is a daily newspaper sports columnist with Postmedia in Ottawa. While his golf game shows flickers of hope, he claims he's both a hooker and a slicer. Along his path as a sports journalist - he's been with the Ottawa Sun since 1989 - he's had a tryout with the Montreal Expos and played a round of golf with Alice Cooper. He's also visited and written about golf destinations throughout Canada, the U.S., Ireland and the Caribbean.