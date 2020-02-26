Designed by Gary Player, this impressive 18-hole, par 72 cart course is located beyond The Palace at the Lost City. The course covers more than 100 hectares with various themes, from desert to mountains and parkland. It incorporates a number water features, with perhaps its most famous feature being the water hazard on the 13th hole, which is home to Nile crocodiles! The course has a state-of-the-art clubhouse with a restaurant and pro shop, with a driving range and putting green completing the offering.

www.sun-city-south-africa.com/