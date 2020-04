A to Z Wineworks has twice seen their wines named to Wine Spectator’s Top 100 wines of the year.

What the Experts say: Always impressive, earthy and characterful, this is a Pinot that brings the savoury and the smoky to its red berry fruit. A wine for duck.

What do I think: beautifully balanced, pleasing to the nose, full of flavors and good with just about anything you want to have with it!! This Pinot will make you happy.