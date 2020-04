The label alone captured my attention. 1000 Stories, I have at least that many! How can you go wrong with anything Bourbon Aged? And a Buffalo pic for us animal lovers! A little on the pricier side for everyday drinking but credit to the winemaker for this small batch selection aged in bourbon barrels.

Have this on any special occasion, definitely a rich smooth structure a hint of smoke, some vanilla and caramel (another favorite). Have this with something a little on the spicy side!