What the Experts say: This firm red is reserved, but shows depth and integration, with mulled plum, licorice, mineral and smoke flavors that mingle over well-integrated tannins, giving way to the juicy finish.

What do I think: I have been drinking this for years. This bottle was a 2012, rated 91 points by Wine Spectator then at $15, now only a dollar more now. This particular bottle might have tasted more like a $30 bottle – awesome now.