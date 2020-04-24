What the Experts say: Viña Luis Felipe Edwards is one of Chile’s largest and most celebrated family-owned wineries. This is a solidly structured Carmenère loaded with ripe, juicy black fruit and black pepper spice, along with smoky notes from 10 to 12 months in French and American oak barrels. It’ll show best through 2023 with BBQ-glazed ribs. (Vintages panel, July 2019)

What do think: Did I say that I loved Camenere? Another great Chilean bargain smooth, full of aroma’s and flavours and nice satisfying finish.