What the Experts say: Nicolás Catena utilizes the fruit of four different vineyards, at altitudes ranging from 945 meters to 1,524 meters, to create this full-bodied and concentrated wine. Generous black fruit, cassis and black pepper with sensual tannins. Enjoy with grilled pepper steak.

What do I think: Have been storing and enjoying for years! Impressive for any gathering and really can enjoy this smooth full-bodied Cab with just about anything.