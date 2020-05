What the Experts say: This wine will be silky and intense with bright red fruit, pepper spice and finely framed herbal tones. Pair it with lamb or a grilled pinto-bean burger with crushed dried shiitake mushrooms.

What do I think: Medium to full bodied and refreshing for a red, therefore serve with just about anything or nothing at all! A mouthful of red fruits, smooth and tasty with a hint of spice. Great price for this top-quality wine.