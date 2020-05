What the Experts say: A blend of Tempranillo, Graciano and Mazuelo aged in a combo of French and American oak. Deep, dark and spicy with brambly raspberry and blackberry, black cherry, vanilla, smoke, anise and black pepper. Savour with blackened steaks or smoky burgers.

What do I think: Love these Spanish bargains! 2014 is nicely aged Smooth, dry and full bodied, it gives you a mouthful of flavours before a tingle of spice gives it an interesting finish.