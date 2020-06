The 18-hole Gary Player Signature Golf Course forms the core of Thracian Cliffs Golf & Beach Resort. The golf course covers 85 hectares of truly beautiful cliff-side and it has been sculptured to fit perfectly into this area creating one of the most wonderful golfing experiences. Sea views are in abundance and from every hole there is a stunning view of the cliff-side and the Black Sea coast.

www.thraciancliffs.com