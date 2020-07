What the Experts Say: Pale straw colour; intense aromas of gooseberry, lime, grass and asparagus; dry, medium bodied, crisp acidity, and flavours of bell pepper, gooseberry citrus; clean, crisp finish.

What do I think: Not a big fan of Sauvignon Blanc and this one did nothing to change that! Not sure that I have ever had a gooseberry, and now don’t care if I do! Dry, citrusy and flavourless – ONE & DONE for me – somebody gave it 90 points! Hmmmmm…

