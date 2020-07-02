What Do The Experts Say: LBV Port is aged from four to six years in wood, and it’s ready to drink when bottled. Deep ruby in colour with aromas of fresh dark cherry and raspberry. The palate is sweet and full bodied, with supple tannins and lively acidity. Enjoy flavours of plum, blackberry and cassis. Serve with rich cheese or chocolate desserts.

What Do I Think: Late Bottled Vintage often misleads one to think expensive and it is NOT! What it is, is closer to that last glass of solid red that you had with dinner. Sweet of course but no flavours that you might find with Ruby or Tawny Ports.

*Prices in CDN