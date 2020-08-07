Sculpted into the edge of the Niagara Escarpment, Greystone is one of the most scenic and respected parkland courses in the ClubLink family. One of the earliest creations – and among the most popular – of architect Doug Carrick, Greystone winds harmoniously through tree-lined hills and valleys. The fairways are generously wide, but tighten at landing areas and climax with green complexes protected by flash-faced bunkers in the style of Stanley Thompson. Greystone’s greens along the rugged escarpment are renowned for their speed and contour, and are challenging to read. The elevation changes are tremendous, providing spectacular views, but Greystone is a lovely walking course. Opened in 1991 and one of ClubLink’s original four courses, the Prestige-level club is ranked 38th in Canada by SCOREGolf, and features full practice facilities, including a range, putting green, chipping area and practice bunker. Greystone’s stunning Tudor-style clubhouse and banquet facility provide a memorable venue for meetings and weddings, or to simply to relax after your round. Minutes from Highway 401 on the western edge of Greater Toronto, Greystone offers an escape on a course known equally for its scenery and championship-calibre golf holes.

