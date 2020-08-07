This 18-hole, par-71 championship course designed by Sir Nick Faldo. The course presents variety for players of all levels measuring just under 7,100 yards from the championship tees and a beginner friendly 5,263 yards from the front tees. Lăng Cô layout also offers a traditional out-and-back routing, presenting a host of varied shot opportunities along the way. As strategic as it is enjoyable, the Laguna Golf Lăng Cô will certainly leave golfers with a unique sense of place in the rustic hinterland destination.

www.lagunalangco.com/en/golf