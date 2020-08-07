The Royal Bled Golf Club is a true hidden gem of European Golf. The facility comprises the 18-hole Championship King’s Course and the 9-hole Lake Course. Surrounded by the dramatic mountains and sweeping valleys of the Alps, the course offers perfectly manicured surfaces, a strategic layout and a rare opportunity to play golf in complete tranquility.

The King’s Golf Course is the oldest and the largest Slovenian golf course. Its origins date back to 1937 and many visitors claim it to be one of the most beautiful golf courses in Europe.

Originally designed by Donald Harradine, the Lake’s Course is the perfect blend of spectacular views and challenging holes played through more of the undulating land at Royal Bled.

www.royalbled.com