I haven’t played nearly enough golf in the Northwest USA or even in Western Canada for that matter. But I did get to tee it up at US Open site, Chamber’s Bay, and the Home Course in Tacoma, Washington. I can’t wait for the opportunity of a return visit!
Check out my video ‘My Day at Chambers Bay’ – click the link below.
www.youtube.com/embed/CjcTKEupDgE
My biggest and most pleasant surprise was in a region considered the “high desert.” The high desert is an area that encompasses the city of Bend in Central Oregon. Playing amongst cactus with temperatures never getting above 85 degrees F or 28 C.
Highlights here for me included Crosswater Course at Sunriver Resort and maybe saving my favorite for last is the Nicklaus Course at Pronghorn Resort. www.youtube.com/0ZQWZhP1aUE
For more hidden gems in the Northwest USA you should check this out. Looks like they have been to Bend too!
August 2020