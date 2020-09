What do I think: It’s a cheapy superior to say the least. A little lighter than I like, on the dry side, lacking a little body but certainly acceptable with a little pizza or pasta.

What the Experts say: Twelve months of ageing in large casks gives this Chianti a finesse that is notable in this price range. Dry and medium in body, this is a traditional Chianti Superiore, with lively acidity and moderate tannins supporting sour cherry and savoury notes.