What do I think: A little deja-vous, remembering the days we all liked to stick candles in the wicker wrapped bottles. A solid Chianti for $16, nice little aroma with a smoother solid finish. Well worth the extra couple of bucks from the Fiorini.

What the Experts say: Medium ruby with a garnet hue; the nose offers nuances of black cherry, plum, anise and vanilla; flavours on the palate echo the nose, but also offers up some dried herb, smoke, and leather; dry, well balanced, with bright, lingering acidity.