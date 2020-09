What do I think: I’ve said it a million times, I have never met a Ripasso I did not like. For the price certainly a keeper. Medium to full bodied and full of flavor.

What the Experts say: Deep ruby; notes of black cherry, raisin and fig on the nose; on the palate it is dry and medium bodied with moderate acidity and tannin; flavors of dried fruit, dark chocolate and a hint of leather that lingers to the finish.