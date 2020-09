Innovatively routed on hilly, roller coaster-like terrain, Arnold Palmer’s 6,916 yards, par 72 Signature Course boasts dramatic elevation changes – up to 50 feet in some places – creating a unique variety of risk/reward shots.

That varied menu of shot-making opportunities is further ensured by six tee locations on each hole, a variety of natural preserve areas, generously wide fairways and strategically placed bunkers across all 18 holes. www.reunionresort.com/golf