This Traveling Golfer has played all the courses and stayed at all 3 of the Resorts that make up BOYNE Golf in Northern Michigan – all within an hour of each other – it may be time that you should too! Check out the incredible offers below.

It’s the best time of year because now you have two opportunities to book your vacation to BOYNE Golf – “THE” – premier golf destination with TEN COURSES and three resorts to choose from. Take advantage of these great packages starting at only $108 that will include your lodging and depending on your package option, up to seven of the ten courses in the BOYNE Golf collection with no additional charges!

Fall Golf 2020…There’s still time!

Play BOYNE Golf’s best courses PREMIUM FREE this fall. It’s not surprising that a few of the most popular courses at BOYNE Golf also offer some of their most spectacular views, especially in the fall. Bay Harbor Golf Club courses and The Heather or Arthur Hills courses at Boyne Highlands typically require a premium of $30-$90 dollars in addition to the package price. But now you can take advantage of the rich fall colors and their best courses for no additional charge!

Some of The Traveling Golfer’s own short little video’s on the above mentioned courses are after the specials below, check them out.

Bay Harbor Golf Club/ early morning fog

Bay Harbor Golf Club/Links#7 looking over Lake Michigan

NOW BOOKING 2021

Stay & Play & Have Some Fun from $108 An ideal golf getaway when just 18 holes are all you need! After your round, enjoy their numerous on-resort activities, or take a day trip to the historic Mackinac Island, just a 45-minute drive north. This package includes your lodging, your choice from five of their ten courses in the BOYNE Golf collection with no upgrade charges, and the ability to golf their additional five courses for $30-90.



Unlimited Golf, Unlimited Memories from $133 Play and play and play. The Unlimited Golf Package is perfect for the serious golfer that wants to pack in the rounds! With the opportunity to book when daylight begins at 6am and ends at 10pm, you will have numerous jealous friends with how many holes you get in. This package includes your lodging, unlimited golf on five of their ten courses in the BOYNE Golf collection with no upgrade charges, and the ability to golf their additional five courses for $30-90.



The Greatest Golf Escape You’ll Find from $1,059 BOYNE’s Great Escape Golf Vacation is their signature golf package and is undeniably among America’s greatest golf values. With so many activities included in this all-inclusive package, your only problem will be how to fit it all in! Great Escape Golf Vacation includes a five night stay, unlimited golf on seven of the ten course with breakfast and dinner, plus an amenity gift valid for a round at Bay Harbor Golf Club, a lesson, or spa treatment



