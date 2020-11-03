Online Golf Lessons
Get out your cell phone and take a video of your golf swing. Todd will do a complete analysis and talk you through ways to improve your golf swing!
Once you upload your video and answer a few simple questions about your game, Todd will:
- Expertly analyze your information to understand your fault.
- Identify the cause of your fault.
- Provide you with a simple cure to improve your game
One Month Membership
$119.99
One Year Membership
$1199.00
• One video upload weekly. Voiceover analysis will be provided with the video to assure clarity of what is being requested by the student. Turnaround time is typically between 24-72 hours.
• As needed, additional videos, or links to videos, will be provided with in-depth content of drills or any other needed elements of the student’s swing or game. This is to assure that clarity is provided to the student.
• Communicating digitally with with tips, articles, drills and exercises that is relevant towards your continued game improvement.
Recording Videos
- Carefully place the phone/camera in a safe location in the area that you will be swinging
- Have the camera placed horizontal
- Set camera at waist level, FACE ON and at 90 degrees from target line
- Set camera at waist level, DOWN LINE and through the “hand line” to target
- After recording your swing, edit the video to only capture the start to the finish of your swing and save as ???
- Send your video to toddkinspire@gmail.com
Contact Information:
289-600-9957
gwagolf@hotmail.com