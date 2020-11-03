On September 5th, 2016, Todd’s life took a dramatic change. While lying on an operating table, he was in need of immediate medical attention due to going into respiratory arrest. As there was no oxygenated blood pumping through his body for over 4 1/2 minutes, with no pulse and no breath, a Code Blue was called.

It was here that Todd crossed over to the other side but his will to live was strong. 23 hours later, in a critically ill intensive care unit at another hospital, Todd awoke out of a medically induced coma with a renewed enjoyment, enthusiasm, and appreciation for life.

​He was given a new path, a new purpose, and his mission has given purpose to many others. Todd has used this experience as a springboard to personal and professional success. He challenges his clients to do the same by honestly addressing the things that prevent them from realizing their goals.

The Value of Time

Keirstead owes it to himself and to everyone to tell why the value of time is so important. A true, real, authentic account. As we go through life, we realize for ourselves that, if there is anything in the world which will never come back, it is time. Once time crosses into the threshold of the past, it never again returns to the ‘present’. Those who have realized this basic truth of life, never allow time to pass away unused. To utilize time fruitfully, we must take concrete steps as to how we are going to use it and what we are going to do with it.

Moving with No Direction

Have you been sailing through life without a compass? What would it be like to have certainty about what you want from your life, what you want to do, become, share, and create? Your course is determined by the decisions you make moment-to-moment. These decisions, and your actions, are ultimately determined by your beliefs, values, rules and experiences. When all these forces are in alignment, they continuously pull you in the direction of your ultimate vision.

Breaking Down the Walls

Success starts when you break down the wall of fear, self-doubt, and lack of confidence that are barriers to you achieving your goals. The wall of your mind starts concentrating on the “can’t dos” instead of the “can dos.” All of these barriers to success start in your subconscious mind and create actions that keep you from being successful. When you’ve got a big dream in your heart – a goal you want to achieve or just something that you really, really want to do – there are going to be obstacles. There are going to be bumps in the road, unexpected detours, and walls that threaten to derail your plans.

Outperforming the Competition. Generating Winning Results

This is the distinction of every great business and every great athlete. For your business to thrive and witness enormous success, you need to approach it like a high-performance athlete. The secret to business growth is utilizing the same strategies the best athletes use to enhance their skills and beat the competition. All great athletes understand that if they want to be a champion, it’s not enough to do what they have always done. Athletes look at what they are doing and take it to the next level. In business, if you want to grow you have to take your existing core processes and execute them more efficiently. Examine what’s working and how it could bring you more profits and more success.

Facing Adversity

We cannot prevent the bad things from happening. That is simply part of the rhythm of life. But the key is in how we respond. Whether you choose to get bitter or get better. And it is a choice. Adversity is a fact of life. How well you respond to adversity, how resilient you are and how fast you can bounce back after a failure, a setback, or a disappointment, will determine your life satisfaction to a large extent.

Resilience is the difference between feeling helpless and like you can’t move on to facing your problems bravely and confidently.

What Creates The Winning Edge

How do some people, even in the most difficult times, find a way not only to succeed, but make an impact in other lives and be fulfilled? In a world changing so rapidly, how do we balance our time, our emotions, our physical vitality and our relationships in a way that creates true success and fulfillment? Working harder is not the answer. The first secret to accelerating the quality of your life is to find a way to master your inner self as well as the external environment. The second secret is to focus on developing the habits that guarantee the achievement of your ultimate desires.

Contact Information:

289-600-9957

gwagolf@hotmail.com