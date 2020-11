What do I think: This one was a little off the mark for me as a Merlot. OK and inexpensive enough though not rushing out for another bottle.

What the Experts say: The latest offering from Ménage à Trois. Look for aromas and flavours of bright cassis, vanilla, smoke and coffee beans. Medium-bodied and fruity with a long-lasting finish. Enjoy with rack of lamb or grilled chicken and roasted potatoes.