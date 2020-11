What do I think: Love those Russian River wines Chardonnay’s and Pinot Noirs – they lead my list from the region. A repeat offender is this one and still one of my all-time favourites.

What the Experts say: An exquisite example of cool-climate Chardonnay, this favourite features tropical fruit, roasted hazelnut, citrus and butter. Serve with grilled salmon, Camembert with crusty bread, or stuffed pork tenderloin.