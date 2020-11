What do I think: Not the kind of name on a bottle that catches my attention but certainly glad I did! Silky smooth, tasty and a great finish, a few extra bucks gets you a new dimension!

What the Experts say: This offers dark, earthy aromas with a wealth of ripe cherries and plums that flow long and plush, amid rich, evenly paced tannins and a spicy kick at the finish. Drink now [to 2025-2028]. Score – 91. (James Suckling, jamessuckling.com, July 2, 2019)