What do I think: Rich, well rounded and full of flavour – a bargain at the price. Guess that is why I loaded up!

What the Experts say: This is crafted in a ripe, oaky, powerful style. Layers of complex blackberry, red fruit, spice and sweet oak abound. Exceptionally well-priced. For fans of the style, this will be a sure-fire hit. Pair with grilled ribs.