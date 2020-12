What do I think: Dense, dark and delicious……seems to lack some finish as most Shiraz do for me.

What the Experts say: Hardys has been making wine in Australia’s McLaren Vale since 1853. In the glass, the Brave New World Shiraz is a deep, inky purple. Complex aromas and flavors include prune, coffee, floral note, rye bread and berry melange. Fine-textured and soft tannins give the wine length and structure. Serve with smoky barbecue.