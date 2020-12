What do I think: On the dry side, medium bodied in my mind, house wine in style, Chianti – ish that you can drink anything with.

What the Experts say: The unique soils and mild climate of Australia’s Limestone Coast create some of Australia’s finest red wines. Jacob’s Creek Reserve is medium to full-bodied and smooth, with aromas and flavours of bright cassis, smoke, black olive and eucalyptus with rich oak notes emerging on a long finish. Serve with grilled flank steak.