What you can expect: This has been a long time favorite of mine. Another dark rich red that fills your mouth with a boatload of flavors. Dark cherry, cocoa and vanilla. Roast beef or lamb would be ideal partners for this old smoothy.
What you can expect: This has been a long time favorite of mine. Another dark rich red that fills your mouth with a boatload of flavors. Dark cherry, cocoa and vanilla. Roast beef or lamb would be ideal partners for this old smoothy.
Copyright © 2020 Traveling Golfer