Tour Edge recently announced: Bernhard Langer, the #1 ranked player on the PGA Tour Champions, has joined its professional Tour staff in a multiyear agreement.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the Tour Edge staff, they have been truly incredible to work with as I start updating my equipment,” said Langer. “I have been playing many of the clubs in my bag for a long time and when I started working with Tour Edge out on the PGA Tour Champions, I realized that they were the best option to getting me exactly what I needed to continue to perform at the highest level.”

Langer recently played a Tour Edge Exotics EXS Pro Hybrid at the November Masters that helped the age-defying legend become the oldest player to make the cut in Masters history.

Langer is a 2-time Masters Champions, a 45-time winner on the PGA and European Tours and a 41-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions, including 11 major championships. He’s also played on 10 Ryder Cup teams and was the captain of the victorious European team in 2004.

And then there were 5! Langer will join the Tour Edge professional staff that includes Tom Lehman, Scott McCarron, Tim Petrovic and Duffy Waldorf, and the company reports that it will announce another addition to their professional staff in the coming weeks.

Despite only having five professionals on their tour staff currently, over 100 different PGA Tour players have played over 1,000 Tour Edge clubs in the last three seasons.

“These have been launched to the PGA Tour Champions and the initial feedback has been through the roof positive. So has all of our robot and player testing. I believe you will find that we have something very special on our hands here with 721.” Jon Claffey, Vice President of Marketing, Tour Edge Golf Inc.

New Exotics 721 Metalwoods Featuring Ridgeback, Diamond Face 2.0 Technology Announced by Tour Edge

Tour Edge, the pound for pound industry leader in performance and innovation, recently announced the all-new Exotics 721 Series metalwoods: the C721 driver, C721 fairway metal and C721 hybrid.

These ultra-premium metals provide all new design concepts and ground-breaking technology from Tour Edge that takes the Exotics 721 Series to an entirely new level of performance. This is being led by innovation breakthroughs by Tour Edge, most notably the new Diamond Face 2.0™ and the Ridgeback™ support system that provides the ultimate in power and feel.

The performance and design goals of the Exotics 721 Series are to provide every level of golfer more ball speed on off-center hits with a higher launch that is combined with lower spin properties and a perfected sound and feel.

“This is next-level Exotics,” said Tour Edge founder and President David Glod. “It’s a brand-new direction for Exotics, not only with ground-breaking new tech, but with virtually every aspect of the designs.”

The new direction of the Exotics 721 Series was born out of a desire to raise the bar in every metric of Exotics performance, including a major emphasis on full-face power creation, sound and feel.

“With Exotics 721, we have forged a new path to optimal performance, power and feel for the vast majority of golfers,” said Glod. “The key is utilizing more carbon fiber than we have ever used, about 20% more on the driver and fairway with these awesome Carbon Wings that surround our new Ridgeback tech, and our first ever carbon crown hybrid.”

“We also have upgraded our Diamond Face tech to Diamond Face 2.0 that has doubled the amount of interweaving variable thicknesses and an extreme thinning of the face to create more power and forgiveness at the extreme perimeters,” added Glod.

Exotics C721 Driver

This ultra-premium driver is designed to have a perfected CG (Center of Gravity) location and extreme M.O.I. (Moment of Inertia) properties with the intent on making this Tour Edge’s most advanced driver ever produced. This is being led by innovation breakthroughs by Tour Edge, most notably the new Diamond Face 2.0™ and the Ridgeback™ support system that provides the ultimate in power and feel.

Exotics C721 Fairway Metal

The ultra-premium Exotics C721 Fairway Metal also features an optimized M.O.I. and CG location that allows the club to produce a ball flight that boasts both higher launch and lower spin properties. This makes the clubhead more forgiving with a tight dispersion and maximized distance. With the Ridgeback support system, Carbon Wings, and Diamond Face 2.0 leading the way to Tour Edge’s most advanced fairway ever produced.

Exotics C721 Hybrid

The Exotics C721 hybrid is a powerful design that is shorter from front to back and features a more tour-preferred shape, setting the C721 up to be an extremely popular hybrid on the PGA Tour Champions. A 100% carbon fiber crown and Diamond Face 2.0 technology provides the ultimate in power, feel and forgiveness.

The new ultra-premium, high-performance Exotics 721 driver, fairway metal and hybrid will be available for purchase worldwide on February 15, 2021.

To view the complete Technical Presentation on the Exotic 721 Series – Drivers, Metalwoods, Hydrids and Irons

The Exotics C721 Driver will retail for $399.99, with the Exotics C721 Fairway Metal retailing for $249.99 and the Exotics C721 Hybrid priced at $219.99. www.touredge.com

In Canada retail cost is anticipated at approximately 30% more in Canadian dollars. Please visit Canadian Distributor for Tour Edge products, Golf Trends Inc. at www.golftrendsinc.com or all Tour Edge products are available through your local PGA Professional.







Two New Exotics C721 and E721 Irons Featuring VIBRCOR, Diamond Face 2.0 Technology Announced by Tour Edge

These ultra-premium irons provide all new design concepts and ground-breaking technology from Tour Edge that takes the Exotics 721 Series to an entirely new level of performance. This is being led by innovation breakthroughs by Tour Edge, most notably the new Diamond Face 2.0™ and VIBRCOR™ technology that provide the ultimate in power and feel. The performance and design goals of the Exotics 721 Irons are to provide every level of golfer two extreme distance irons that feature full-face forgiveness and ball speed with a perfected sound and feel.

“VIBRCOR is a new technology that enhances speed and feel in a major way,” said Glod. “With the dual placement of VIBRCOR inside of the hollow-body pocket of the C721 and the undercut pocket of the E721, we’re able to provide the best of both worlds; perimeter weighted forgiveness and distance with the feel of a forged muscle-back.” These two designs utilize the same basic design concept, with one designed as a player’s distance iron and the other as an extreme game improvement iron.

“We’ve also brought Diamond Face technology to irons for the first time ever with this release,” added Glod. “We were able to cover the entire iron face with up to 100 diamond shapes behind the face in our thinnest iron face ever produced.”

The new ultra-premium, high-performance Exotics 721 irons will be available for purchase worldwide on March 10, 2021. “These are our most powerful, most forgiving and best feeling irons we’ve produced to date thanks to all this new innovation we have packed into them,” said Glod.

The Exotics C721 Iron (Player’s Distance) will retail for $142.99 per iron in graphite and $129.99 in steel, while the Exotics E721 Iron (Extreme Game Improvement) will retail at $114.99 per iron in graphite and $99.99 in steel. www.touredge.com

In Canada retail cost is anticipated at approximately 30% more in Canadian dollars. Please visit Canadian Distributor for Tour Edge products Golf Trends Inc. at www.golftrendsinc.com or all Tour Edge products are available through your local PGA Professional.

In 2021, Tour Edge is celebrating 35 years as a highly renowned and top-selling golf club and bag manufacturer serving the global golf market. Tour Edge is an American owned and operated company out of Batavia, Illinois that manufactures and sells golf clubs under three distinct sub-brands:

• Exotics: a tour-preferred line of ultra-premium equipment featuring next-level innovation and materials that is in the bags of over 100 of the world’s top professionals.

• Hot Launch: the highest level of performance and game improvement innovation design at a mid-tier price point and the #1 custom fitted value in golf.

• “Get in the Game” products: featuring complete sets for men, women, seniors and juniors, as well as individual drivers, putters, wedges and golf bags designed for casual and beginning golfers on a budget.

The legendary #TeamTourEdge tour staff includes Tom Lehman, Scott McCarron, Tim Petrovic and Duffy Waldorf. Despite only having these four professionals on staff, over 1,000 Tour Edge clubs have been in play by over 100 different PGA Tour players in the last three seasons.

Tour Edge products have been in play for 22 victories on the PGA Tours, including 10 on the PGA TOUR and 11 on the PGA TOUR Champions. www.touredge.com

February 2021