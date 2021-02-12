By Jeff Thoreson

I have been to the end of the Earth and damn if there isn’t a golf course there. When you arrive at the 15th green at Cape Kidnappers in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand, you’ve reached the edge. You can go no farther. At the back of the green, the Earth drops straight down hundreds of feet to the Pacific Ocean and there is nothing else to see.

Until the moment I arrived at this spot, I had acknowledged the seaside holes at Pebble Beach to be the pinnacle of ocean-side golf. But now, standing here staring out over the vastness of the ocean, I’ve come to the conclusion that I have to rethink my understanding of the golf world; perhaps the entire world.

Cape Kidnappers

This spot at Cape Kidnappers, where land, sea and golf meet in such impossible perfection, you take in the as-far-as-the-eye-can-see view and contemplate the enormity of the world and golf’s small place in it. Here, on this spot, you just have to wonder how it all got this way.

In Part One of our New Zealand journey in the last issue of Traveling Golfer, we looked specifically at Cape Kidnappers, for the reason I just stated. It is a can’t-miss course. Now, in Part Two, we turn our attention to the rest of this spectacular island golfing nation.

When golf travel reopens and we are back to checking off our bucket-list destinations, put New Zealand at the top of your list. It’s handling of the pandemic was an exemplary model for the world; it’s early lockdown notable for both its stringency and brevity.

While the rest of the world still struggles to get COVID-19 under control, New Zealand has essentially rid itself of the virus, and nowhere in the world is life more normal than in New Zealand.

Now if only we could get there.

Paraparaumo, 2nd hole

New Zealand’s patchwork history of Māori, European, Pacific Island and Asian influences makes it a cultural melting pot in a landscape of stunning natural beauty. It is the land of Kiwi, which is at once a furry fruit, a bird that can’t fly, and the nickname for the country’s native population. New Zealand sprawls across two large islands floating lonely in the South Pacific. Together they roughly equate in geographic size to the U.S. East Coast from Boston to Miami. Auckland is about where New York City would be; Wellington is Charleston, South Carolina, and on the South Island, Christchurch is about Orlando. You can travel the entire country and never get farther from the ocean than Atlanta.

Being Down Under, the farther north you go the warmer it gets, and if you go to the southern tip of the South Island, you are surprisingly close to Antarctica.

The 400 courses from north to south are best described as at times so American you wonder why you flew halfway around the world to play, and at times so spectacular the thought of staying for another week or maybe a lifetime can’t help but enter your mind.

The North Island: Beyond Kidnappers

18th Green, Wairakei International

Lake Taupo is where Aucklanders go to vacation. Less than four hours south of the capital city, the Taupo Volcanic Zone is a setting of steaming cliffs, geysers, boiling lakes, bubbling mud pools and floating rocks called pumice. Orakei Korako is one of the best thermal areas left in the world and you can make the three-hour trek up the side of the volcanic slope of Mount Ngaruahoe and peek inside the active crater. Or take a bungee dive near Huka Falls. After, of course, a night or two (at least) at the opulent Huka Lodge, consistently voted by any source of world-class hotels as one of the planet’s best accommodations.

But don’t miss the golf near the lake. Wairakei International, New Zealand’s first internationally recognized course. Designed by Australian Peter Thomson in the early 1970s, Wairakei once appeared on lists of the greatest international courses.

Kinloch Golf Club

The course pays tribute to New Zealand’s heritage with hole names drawn from the Maori language and its setting in New Zealand’s volcanic region, where mountains push up abruptly from the ground, creating dramatic shots like the sharply downhill tee shot to a mountain backdrop on the par-4 sixth.

Nearby, the Jack Nicklaus-designed Kinloch is built on volcanic terrain, flanked by rugged hills with panoramic views of Lake Taupo. This ramshackle layout is earthy, with the aura of a great links course even though it couldn’t be farther from an ocean on the North Island. Kinloch Golf Club

Farther south on the North Island, about 45 minutes north of the capital city of Wellington, Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club is considered the best links course in the Southern Hemisphere. Designed in 1949 by 1924 Aussie Open champion Alex Russell, the course has a feel like Royal Lytham & St. Anne’s, all the foils of a great links almost adjacent to the Tasman Sea, but surrounded by the town of Paraparaumu.

Paraparaumu Beach has hosted 12 New Zealand Opens and was once ranked by some golf magazines among the 100 best courses in the world. These days the only thing that holds it back is its length, and there’s nowhere to expand. Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club

The Northlands or the South Island

Hole 16 at Kauri Cliffs

The subtropical region on the northern-most point of the North Island is pinched by the Pacific Ocean and Tasman Sea. The Bay of Islands offers stunning ocean beaches, wineries and colonial-era towns like Russell.

While the golf is an eye full of stunning scenery, you can catch glimpses of New Zealand’s natural beauty along walking trails that take you past places like Haruru Falls on the Waitangi River or up to Paihia Lookout in the highlands overlooking the Bay of Islands.

Golf centers around spectacular Kauri Cliffs, but there is more to discover. Carrington Resort is New Zealand’s northernmost resort and its course resides on a stunning piece of seaside land, and while the length (7,100 yards) and sea breezes combine to present a formidable challenge, the beauty and wonderfully strategic par 4s hold your interest throughout the round. Carrington Estate

Waitangi Golf Club overlooks the Bay of Islands near the resort towns of Paihia, Kerikeri and Russell. The constant change of views from the Bay of Islands to river and estuary views over Waitangi and Opua to rolling bush and forest views inland over Mount Bledisloe and Puketona keep the golf interesting. Waitangi Golf Club

As great as the Kauri Cliffs resort is, you get a better feel for the essence of the New Zealand Northlands by staying in an ocean-side hotel in Paihia; or better yet, take the car ferry out to Russell in the Bay of Islands archipelago and stay in a cliff side, ocean view house at Eagles Nest on Tapeka Point.

But don’t miss the Kauri Cliffs course. You can see the ocean from 15 holes and several hang on a cliff side that looks out over the spectacular Bay of Islands region. The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs

Tara Iti Golf Club

For many years, Cape Kidnappers was considered the country’s best course. But Doak outdid himself in 2015 with Tara Iti, about 90 miles north of Auckland. Here craggy ribbons of green fairways stand out amid sandy waste areas that Pinehurst No. 2 would envy – all cozied up to the great expanse of the Pacific Ocean. Tara Iti Golf Club

The club is private, but offers international travelers a one-time option to be treated as a member. That doesn’t necessarily mean one round of golf. You can visit for a week and play 36 holes a day, but once you leave, you leave for good–unless you become a member.

The South Island

Jack’s Point

New Zealand golf writer Brendan James describes it this way: “If the North Island is the land of fire and steam (with its volcanoes and thermals), the South Island is certainly the land of water and ice. Ice ages, fault lines and tectonic plate movements have all made their mark on New Zealand, especially the South Island, which is home to the majestic Southern Alps, where a network of fiords and several glaciers that continue to march down into rainforest.”

A quick trip to the South Island (Middle Earth in “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit Trilogy”) must include two courses designed by New Zealand-based John Darby. The Hills sits in the Wakatipu Basin, surrounded by the awe-inspiring snow-capped Southern Alps. Jack’s Point is wedged hard between the saw-toothed Remarkables mountain range and the majestic Lake Wakatipu and is often mentioned along with Cape Kidnappers and Kauri Cliffs as New Zealand’s most awesome.

Christchurch is the heart of the South Island. To the north are hot pools, vineyards and oceanic wildlife encounters. A journey west requires a train trip over the Southern Alps to discover rainforest and glaciers.

The Hills

Queenstown’s reputation as a year-round playground for the adventurous is well deserved. You can mountain bike, bungee jump, skydive, climb a mountain, hike a glacier or take a hot air balloon ride through the mountains. Oh yeah, you can also play some good golf.

Terrace Downs is just over an hour from downtown Christchurch and plays against the backdrop of the almost unequaled scenery of the Southern Alps. If the North Island has spectacular seaside courses, the South Island has equally spectacular mountain courses. You’ll be forced to agree when you stand on the tee box of the par-3 15th that clings to the edge of a gorge 500 feet above the Rakaia River.

Peppers Clearwater Resort is known for its water features, even though none is the ocean. Peppers Clearwater Resort

Millbrook Resort is nestled in the stunning landscape of the film trilogy “The Lord of the Rings,” though the terrain of the course is not nearly as rugged. Millbrook Resort

For more information on golf in New Zealand visit: www.newzealand.com/int/golf

February 2021