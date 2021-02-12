One is Mandatory – I’d Gladly Take the Other!!!

By: Claudio DeMarchi

Over the years we have been introduced to Golf & Fishing, Golf & Blues music, and features that cover Golf & Wine regions. With 2020 seeming to be a hangover that just won’t go away we now have Golf & Quarantine.

So many of us are frustrated with lockdowns and limitations, as am I since as a golfer guy, generally spending 50% of my year teeing it up mostly afar. The Government of Thailand is now making it that much easier to make that trip afar even more appealing, and you can pack your bags and go right now! Yes, you will have to be in quarantine for 14 days but as long as you test negative upon landing, you can play golf and enjoy other safe and social distanced resort activities.

Three of the Resorts are in the Kanchanaburi region, approximately 70 miles from Bangkok, think WW II and the infamous Bridge Over the River Kuai.

Evergreen Hills Golf Club & Resort

Blue Star Golf Course

Mida Golf Club and Resort

The Sawang Golf Club is about 110 miles from Bangkok in Cha Am, leaving you pretty close to Hua Hin. I can guarantee you that once out of quarantine you will want to visit Hau Hin. The seaside town is where the Thai Royals call home and also where you will find 2 of the most high-profile courses in the country – Black Mountain and Banyan Golf Club.

Closest of all to Bangkok, only 45 miles is The Artitaya Country Club in Nakorn Nayok formerly the Bangkok Royal Country Club.

Lastly and a resort that you would probably want to connect by air to is the Artitaya Chiang Mai Golf & Resort tucked away in the mountainous region of Chiang Mai. Chiang Mai is about a 1-hour flight time from Bangkok or just over 500 miles to drive.

For specific information on golf while in quarantine and all of the above-mentioned properties Golfasian the #1 inbound golf tour operator in Thailand is your best option. Additionally, Golfasian has been approved by Thailand’s Safety and Health Administration to work with traveling golfers. www.golfasian.com

So, if you have got the urge to travel afar right now, knock off Thailand as a bucket list destination. A visit to Thailand is one that you will never forget and the weather is always ideal for golf!

To get you on the right track to learning more about Amazing Thailand visit: www.thailandinsider.com

Asian governments are taking a very cautious approach to opening borders to tourism. The optimism surrounding vaccines continues to provide us all with hope and 2021 promises to be a better year. This is welcoming news and initiative by Thailand signaling the desire to get keen golfers back to the Land of Smiles.

The international quarantine arrivals are expected to last for 4-5 months. After that, travel will begin with new safety and health procedures handled before departure or on arrival. Thailand does allow long stay tourist into Thailand as long as they complete the 14-day quarantine in a ASQ (state approved quarantine hotel). After the 14 days, you are able to freely move around Thailand.

Please check the Royal Thai Embassy/Consulate in your home country for updates on the Visa and Certificate of Entry Process (COE). You can also check this website: https://coethailand.mfa.go.th/regis/step?language=en to get more information on the COE.

February 2021