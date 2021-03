What you can Expect: Surprise, surprise that you might not expect from a wine called Buck Shack. Interesting looking label, a very solid bottle at a price that might be slightly above the norm. A smoothie, this full-bodied wine has plenty of dark berry and cherry notes, a touch of black olive and a big structure of firm, fine-grained tannins. Deft oak accents spice up the palate and linger on the finish. Best through 2025. Score – 91. (Jim Gordon, Wine Enthusiast, Nov. 1, 2019)