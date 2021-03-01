Book your 2021 golf escape now!

It’s the best time of year because now you have two opportunities to book your vacation to BOYNE Golf – “THE” – premier golf destination with TEN COURSES and three resorts to choose from. Take advantage of these great packages starting at only $125 that will include your lodging and depending on your package option, up to seven of the ten courses in the BOYNE Golf collection with no additional charges!

THREE PACKAGES DESIGNED FOR YOU

Stay & Play & Have Some Fun from $125

An ideal golf getaway when just 18 holes are all you need! After your round, enjoy their numerous on-resort activities, or take a day trip to the historic Mackinac Island, just a 45-minute drive north.

This package includes your lodging, your choice from five of their ten courses in the BOYNE Golf collection with no upgrade charges, and the ability to golf their additional five courses for $30-90.

Unlimited Golf, Unlimited Memories from $153

Play and play and play. The Unlimited Golf Package is perfect for the serious golfer that wants to pack in the rounds! With the opportunity to book when daylight begins at 6am and ends at 10pm, you will have numerous jealous friends with how many holes you get in.

This package includes your lodging, unlimited golf on five of their ten courses in the BOYNE Golf collection with no upgrade charges, and the ability to golf their additional five courses for $30-90.

The Greatest Golf Escape You’ll Find from $1,059

BOYNE’s Great Escape Golf Vacation is their signature golf package and is undeniably among America’s greatest golf values. With so many activities included in this all-inclusive package, your only problem will be how to fit it all in!

Great Escape Golf Vacation includes a five night stay, unlimited golf on seven of the ten course with breakfast and dinner, plus an amenity gift valid for a round at Bay Harbor Golf Club, a lesson, or spa treatment

Reach out to BOYNE Golf for more information about these packages or to book your Golf Getaway!

1-888-965-8986

www.boynegolf.com