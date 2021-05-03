$108.95 – Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

What You Can Expect:  We blew the budget on this one, thankfully not my budget.  If you are paying over $100 for a bottle of wine you expect perfection and that is exactly what you get.  An excellent California Cab with everything magnified times ten.

