$13.95 – Las Mulas Chardonnay Reserva Organic 2019

by | Jun 1, 2021 | Chile White Chardonnay | 0 comments

What you can Expect:  Organic and Vegan Wine – if it were not from Miguel Torres and having been overly impressed with just about anything I tried of their offerings, I probably would not have tried it.  Sure glad I did!  Could easily sell for $20 plus.  Pours pale lemon and has subtle aromas of pear, melon, honey and a hint of nutty oak.  A medium-bodied, refreshingly bright and balanced finish.

