What you can Expect: Organic and Vegan Wine – if it were not from Miguel Torres and having been overly impressed with just about anything I tried of their offerings, I probably would not have tried it. Sure glad I did! Could easily sell for $20 plus. Pours pale lemon and has subtle aromas of pear, melon, honey and a hint of nutty oak. A medium-bodied, refreshingly bright and balanced finish.
$13.95 – Las Mulas Chardonnay Reserva Organic 2019
Jun 1, 2021