$16.95 – Zuccardi Serie A Torrontés 2020

by | May 3, 2021 | Argentina white Torrontes | 0 comments

What You Can Expect:  A flavourful extra dry white refreshing on the palate with a delicate finish from the highest mountain vineyards.  You can always count on the Zuccardi family of wines to deliver quality.

