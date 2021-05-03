$19.95 – Catena Cabernet Sauvignon

by | May 3, 2021

What You Can Expect:  An old favourite worth the revisit and James Suckling agrees with me giving it 93 points.  An elegant, full bodied and concentrated wine with a solid finish.  Buy lots, it only gets better with age.

