$19.95 – Catena Cabernet Sauvignon by Traveling Golfer Staff | May 3, 2021 | Argentina Red Cab Sauv | 0 comments What You Can Expect: An old favourite worth the revisit and James Suckling agrees with me giving it 93 points. An elegant, full bodied and concentrated wine with a solid finish. Buy lots, it only gets better with age.